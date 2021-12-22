Futures little changed amid lingering Omicron worries

A trader in a face mask works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Futures: Dow up 0.10%, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.07%

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Wednesday, cooling off after a day-earlier rally, as worries lingered about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery.

Wall Street's main indexes ended with hefty gains on Tuesday, but few market-moving catalysts and thin volumes in the last two weeks of trading this year are seen aiding higher volatility. The S&P 500 index (.SPX) is up roughly 24% in 2021.

Investors looked for updates on the Omicron variant after Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea re-imposed lockdowns or other curbs. read more

Most big technology stocks fell in premarket trading. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc , Meta Platforms (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) dropped between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) gained 2.7%, bucking a trend among its megacap peers. According to an interview released on Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his shares in company. read more

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.07%.

Pfizer (PFE.N) rose 0.4% after saying it will provide an additional 2.5 million doses of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to the United Kingdom. read more

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer and Merck (MRK.N) as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported. Merck climbed around 1.1%. read more

Markets also awaited a meeting later in the day, where President Joe Biden along with U.S. officials and private sector companies, including FedEx, will talk about ongoing efforts to address supply chain disruptions. read more

A final reading of gross domestic product data is due at 8:30 a.m. EST, which is expected to have risen 2.1% in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.

Separately, data from the Conference Board will likely show consumer confidence edged up to 110.8 in December from 109.5 in November.

