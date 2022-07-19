Futures rise as Apple ekes out gains as earnings gather steam

A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary

Summary Companies Futures up: Dow 0.64%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 0.85%

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as Apple shares edged higher after sharply dropping in the previous session, while investors focused on another round of earnings to gauge the strength of corporate America.

Shares of the iPhone maker (AAPL.O) rose 0.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, along with other high-growth stocks including Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Apple fell 2% and dragged U.S. stocks lower on Monday after a report that the company will slow hiring and spending growth next year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shares of Boeing Co (BA.N) added 2.1% premarket on plans by private equity firm 777 Partners to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets. read more

As second-quarter earnings season officially kicked off, analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 second-quarter profit growth of 6%, down from the 6.8% estimate at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) fell 0.4% after the drugmaker trimmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast on a stronger dollar. read more

IBM Corp , which reported after close on Monday, also warned of about $3.5 billion hit due to a stronger dollar. Its shares fell 5.8%. read more

Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) posted a 10% rise in quarterly adjusted earnings, but shares of the toymaker fell 1.2%. read more

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 198 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.83%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 101 points, or 0.85%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.