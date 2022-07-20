SNAPSHOT Nasdaq opens higher after positive Netflix forecast

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 20 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after a positive forecast from Netflix helped set the tone for other high-growth stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 12.94 points, or 0.11%, to 11,726.09 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 2.94 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 31,829.99, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.37 points, or 0.03%, at 3,935.32.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.