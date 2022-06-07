S&P futures fall 1% as Target warns of weaker margin again

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Tuesday as shares of retailers fell after Target Corp (TGT.N) issued a weak quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month.

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 287 points, or 0.87%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 40.75 points, or 0.99%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 157 points, or 1.25%.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

