S&P futures fall 1% as Target warns of weaker margin again
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Tuesday as shares of retailers fell after Target Corp (TGT.N) issued a weak quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month.
At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 287 points, or 0.87%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 40.75 points, or 0.99%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 157 points, or 1.25%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.