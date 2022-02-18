FX firms on hopes for easing in Russia-Ukraine tensions

BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies edged higher on Friday, recouping some losses from the previous session, as markets hoped for an easing of geopolitical tensions after news of talks between the United States and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week. read more

Investors in central and eastern Europe (CEE) were watching with cautious optimism any developments in the Ukraine-Russia tensions, which overshadowed local news, two FX traders in Budapest said.

The Hungarian forint edged up 0.05% to 356.31 per euro. The currency has been the best performer in central Europe this year, up more than 3.5% as it has been lifted by higher central bank rates.

The National Bank of Hungary holds a rate-setting meeting next Tuesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting another 50 basis point (bp) rate hike to 3.4% to tackle inflation.

"Markets take the rate hike for granted, and it could strengthen the forint under normal circumstances, if the market was calm," one trader said. "But in this geopolitical situation the most it can do is keep the forint from weakening."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.19% to 24.320 per euro. The Polish zloty edged up 0.02% to 4.5265 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu slid 0.04% to 4.9445.

Stock markets were mixed, with Prague (.PX) adding 0.38% and Bucharest (.BETI) 0.63% higher. Warsaw (.WIG20) slid 0.17%.

Budapest (.BUX) eased half a percent. Hungarian energy company MOL (MOLB.BU) posted record core earnings (EBIDTA) of $3.5 billion for 2021, outperforming its own guidance. Its shares were 0.3% lower by 0951 GMT.

Reporting by Anita Komuves Editing by Mark Potter

