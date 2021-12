FX push higher, Czech crown waits on rate hike

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies pushed higher on Tuesday, with the crown hovering just off a six-week high before the Czech central bank meets on Wednesday and is expected to deliver another hefty interest rate hike.

The region's stock markets were also on a stronger footing in early trade, gaining alongside major markets as risk appetite improved as investors assessed the impact the Omicron coronavirus variant would have on global economies.

Central European economies have been recovering this year but industry is strained by global supply disruptions and rising costs, making domestic demand a key driver for growth.

This domestic appetite boosts imports and data on Tuesday showed Hungary's current account deficit widened to 2.263 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in the third quarter, above forecasts, compounding risks for the forint currency. read more

The forint , despite a series of central bank rate hikes in recent weeks to battle rising inflation, is sitting around 1% off an all-time low and traded 0.1% stronger on Tuesday at 367.6 to the euro.

The crown also gained 0.1% to 25.21 per euro, with markets largely in a holding pattern before the Czech National Bank's rate-setting meeting.

Analysts have forecast a 75 basis point Czech rate hike on Wednesday, another bigger than standard-size move. This would come after the bank lifted rates by a combined 200 bps at the past two meetings as it seeks to rein in fast-rising price pressure.

"The crown could already get a new impulse tomorrow when the central bank again tightens policy and outlines whether rate hikes will continue in the new year," CSOB said.

Elsewhere, stock markets moved higher, led by a 0.65% rise in Prague (.PX).

Czech lender MONETA Money Bank (MONET.PR) rose 0.6% to 95 crowns, adding to gains after the bank won shareholder approval to acquire smaller rival Air Bank from PPF and carry out a share increase to help pay for it. read more

"We expect that after the approval of the transaction, the upside or downside potential of Moneta’ shares will be considerably limited in the coming months and we expect the shares to move in the wider range of CZK 90-100 depending on the overall stock markets sentiment," J&T Banka analysts said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond

