FX rise on further talks between Ukraine and Russia, shares mixed

PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Monday on hopes that further talks due between Kyiv and Moscow might ease the situation in Ukraine, while shares were mixed.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere. read more

Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer

assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which

prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Czech crown was 1% firmer at 24.900 per euro as of 0909 GMT, trading below 25.00 for the first time since Feb. 28. The Polish zloty rose by 0.9% to 4.75 per euro.

"There is a little relief from news on the (Ukraine-Russia) talks, we've seen it last week too, that whenever such news came, the market strengthened," said a foreign exchange dealer in Prague.

Markets in Hungary were closed due to a national holiday.

Prague stock exchange's main index PX (.PX) rose by 0.8%, but the Warsaw bourse (.WIG20) was down by 1.8%, as stocks appeared to be undergoing a correction after Friday's rise.

"Friday's session was outstandingly good. Today we are looking at a normalisation, a slight calming down and direction seeking," said Sobieslaw Kozlowski, director of investment advisory department at Noble Securities.

"Perhaps the zloty's performance versus the dollar or that of sovereign bonds, which are underperforming versus the benchmarks, will bring investors closer to deciding on the direction," he said.

Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

