FX, stocks trim losses after sharp fall from Russia's attack on Ukraine

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies sank on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Hungary's forint falling more than 2% in early trade.

Stock markets opened with steep falls. The BUX index (.BUX) in Budapest lost more than 11% before recovering somewhat to trade 8.7% lower by 0814 GMT. The index led losses in the region, which largely shares its borders with Ukraine.

In currency markets, the Czech crown fell over 1% to trade beyond 25 to the euro for the first time since late-December, before returning to 24.909 per euro.

The Polish zloty was down 1% at 4.623 to the euro. The forint , after a sharp fall in early trading, settled at 363.4 to the euro, down 1% in morning trade.

"Definitely there will be a risk-off mood for a couple of days as the market assesses (the situation)," said Pavel Sobisek, a UniCredit economist in Prague.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. read more

Central European countries condemned Russia's attack, with Poland calling for the "fiercest possible sanctions" against Russia and the Czech foreign minister calling it a "barbaric act of aggression".

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok already said on Wednesday the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine would have an inflationary impact through higher energy prices and a downward effect on growth. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V

