G7 to discuss crypto-asset regulation, says French central banker

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - The regulation of crypto-assets is likely to be discussed at a meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs this week in Germany, French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

"What happened in the recent past is a wake-up call for the urgent need for global regulation," Villeroy told an emerging markets conference in Paris, referring to recent turbulence in crypto-asset markets.

"Europe paved the way with MICA (regulatory framework for crypto-assets), we will probably ... discuss these issues among many others at the G7 meeting in Germany this week," he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Edmund Blair

