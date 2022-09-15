Gas prices lift Norway's August trade surplus to record

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Offshore oil and gas platform supply vessels (PSVs) are docked at a pier in Stavanger, Norway, August 10, 2021. Picture taken August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norway's trade surplus rose to a record 197.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($19.54 billion) in August, boosted by soaring prices for its gas exports to Europe, national statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

With a daily output of around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and gas, Norway has been a winner from the spike in global energy prices.

The country's exports totalled 287.8 billion crowns last month, of which 61% came from natural gas, the data showed.

($1 = 10.1162 Norwegian crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.