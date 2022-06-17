Gas situation is 'tense' but supplies still stable, German energy regulator says
BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - The gas supply situation is "tense" but German gas supplies are stable at the moment, Germany's energy regulator the Bundesnetzagentur said in a statement on Friday.
The reduction of Russian supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has also affected the transfer of gas to other European countries such as France, Austria and Czech Republic, it said.
"The situation is tense. The gas supply in Germany is stable at the moment however," the statement said.
