Gas situation is 'tense' but supplies still stable, German energy regulator says

The logo of German federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur is seen at the headquarters of Germany's regulatory office for electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway markets in Bonn, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - The gas supply situation is "tense" but German gas supplies are stable at the moment, Germany's energy regulator the Bundesnetzagentur said in a statement on Friday.

The reduction of Russian supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has also affected the transfer of gas to other European countries such as France, Austria and Czech Republic, it said.

"The situation is tense. The gas supply in Germany is stable at the moment however," the statement said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Maria Sheahan; writing by Matthias Williams

