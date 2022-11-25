German budget for 2024 will be more challenging than for 2023 - FinMin















BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany's budget margins will get tighter in the next couple of years, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

"The 2024 budget will be incomparably more challenging than the 2023 budget," Lindner told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament during final deliberations on the draft budget for next year.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.