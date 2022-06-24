German business sentiment clouds over in June
BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German business morale fell more than expected in June, as rising energy prices and the threat of gas shortages unsettled businesses in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Friday.
The Ifo institute said its business climax index dropped to 92.3 following a reading of 93.0 in May, when the closely watched indicator posted a surprise recovery despite the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a June reading of 92.9.
