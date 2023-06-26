German commission proposes raising minimum wage in 2024 and 2025

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - A government-appointed commission on Monday proposed raising the minimum wage in Germany to 12.41 euros ($13.53) per hour from next year and to 12.82 euros from January 2025.

Raising the German minimum wage, which increased to 12 euros per hour in October, was one of the key election promises of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats.

Since then, stubbornly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank have significantly dampened purchasing power in Europe's biggest economy.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

Reporting by Christian Krämer; Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Matthias Williams















