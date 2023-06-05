German econ ministry plans 2 bln euro in funding for Thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg
A steel worker of ThyssenKrupp walks in front of a blast furnace at a ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, western Germany, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - The German economy ministry wants to make around 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in funding available for industrial group Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen-based climate strategy tkH2Steel, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Monday.

"To this end, we are in close contact with the European Commission. Because one thing is clear: we also need steel production in Germany and Europe in the future," a ministry spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

