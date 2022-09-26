German economic institutes slash forecasts, see 2023 recession - Handelsblatt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People with protective face masks walk at Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany's four leading economic institutes have slashed their forecasts for this year and next and now expect Europe's largest economy to slip into recession in 2023, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 1.4% in 2022, down from a previous 2.7%, before contracting by 0.4% in 2023, the report said citing a joint forecast from the RWI, ifo, IfW and IWH.

The institutes had last forecast 3.1% growth for 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.