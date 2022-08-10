German economic situation is deteriorating - FinMin Lindner

Finance Minister Christian Lindner attends a news conference to present key points of planned legislation to offset high inflation in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The economic situation in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is deteriorating and the outlook is fragile, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, defending his plans to raise income tax thresholds in response to soaring inflation.

"The economic perspective of our country has become fragile," Lindner told reporters in Berlin. "The economy is deteriorating".

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

