German economy facing recession, Ifo surveys head says
BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The German economy is facing recession and almost all sectors are in the red, the Ifo surveys head Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
Energy intensive industries are particularly pessimistic about the coming months and nearly two thirds of companies are concerned about supply bottlenecks, he said.
