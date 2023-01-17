German economy minister wants inflation under 5% by end of year - Welt TV















BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he is aiming for inflation to fall below 5% by the end in the year and that he is optimistic about Germany's chances of avoiding a recession in an interview with Welt TV on Tuesday.

Habeck said getting inflation under 5% by the end of 2023 was "something to strive for and work towards," with the prerequisite being the right political decisions and lower energy prices. Over the year as a whole, the inflation rate would be "a bit higher," he added in the interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel











