German economy minister wants inflation under 5% by end of year - Welt TV
BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he is aiming for inflation to fall below 5% by the end in the year and that he is optimistic about Germany's chances of avoiding a recession in an interview with Welt TV on Tuesday.
Habeck said getting inflation under 5% by the end of 2023 was "something to strive for and work towards," with the prerequisite being the right political decisions and lower energy prices. Over the year as a whole, the inflation rate would be "a bit higher," he added in the interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
