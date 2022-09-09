1 minute read
German economy ministry: no other aid applications from energy firms
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A German economy ministry spokesperson said on Friday that he was not aware of any other applications for aid from energy companies having been submitted.
VNG (VNG.UL), one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, on Friday asked the government for aid to stay afloat, the latest European energy firm to request state support in response to plummeting Russian supplies. read more
Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More
