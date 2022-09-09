German economy ministry: no other aid applications from energy firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of a gas cooler system is pictured at the gas trading company VNG AG in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A German economy ministry spokesperson said on Friday that he was not aware of any other applications for aid from energy companies having been submitted.

VNG (VNG.UL), one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, on Friday asked the government for aid to stay afloat, the latest European energy firm to request state support in response to plummeting Russian supplies. read more

