German economy stagnates in Q2

The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2020, REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine held back Europe's largest economy.

Gross domestic product was unchanged quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the federal statistics office said.

A Reuters poll had forecast the economy to grow by 0.1%.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

