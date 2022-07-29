1 minute read
German economy stagnates in Q2
BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine held back Europe's largest economy.
Gross domestic product was unchanged quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the federal statistics office said.
A Reuters poll had forecast the economy to grow by 0.1%.
