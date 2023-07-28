German economy stagnates in Q2
BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The German economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2023, with no quarter-on-quarter change in gross domestic product in seasonally adjusted terms, the federal statistics office reported on Friday.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a slight increase of 0.1%, after the economy fell into a mild recession in winter.
Household consumption stabilised in the second quarter after the weak winter half-year, according to the statistics office.
Year-on-year, the economy contracted by a price and calendar adjusted 0.2%.
