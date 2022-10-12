German economy will shrink, but by less than many expected - Economy Minister

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a news conference about the autumn economic outlook in Berlin, Germany October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse















BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Germany's economy will fall into recession, shrinking 0.4% in 2023 compared to the 2.5% growth previously forecast, thanks to an economic war Russia's President Vladimir Putin was waging, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the government's latest economic forecasts, Habeck told a news conference that the contraction, though serious, was less than many experts had expected would be the result of a cut to Russian gas supplies, thanks to the measures Berlin had taken to protect the economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.