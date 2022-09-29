German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 10.9% in September

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up 10.9% on the year and rose by 2.2% month-on-month in September, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase 10.0% on an annual basis and rise 1.3% on the previous month.
The statistics office offers a breakdown for September on its website.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.