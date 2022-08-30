German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 8.8% y/y in August

Aug 30 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up 8.8% on the year and rose by 0.4% month-on-month in August preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Analysts had also expected harmonised data to increase 8.8% on an annual basis and rise 0.4% on the previous month.

The statistics office gave the following breakdown of non-harmonised year-on-year data for August:

Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk Editing by Madeline Chambers

