German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 8.8% y/y in August
Aug 30 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up 8.8% on the year and rose by 0.4% month-on-month in August preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
Analysts had also expected harmonised data to increase 8.8% on an annual basis and rise 0.4% on the previous month.
The statistics office gave the following breakdown of non-harmonised year-on-year data for August:
