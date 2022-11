BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday he expects the country's debt to GDP ratio to climb to around 70% after the energy crisis but said the government would not raise taxes.

"Germany is already a maximum tax country," he said at a tax forum.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Paul Carrel











