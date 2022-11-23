German finance minister: fighting inflation top priority















BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fighting inflation in Europe's biggest economy is the top priority for the German government, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, adding it posed the greatest threat to the economy.

"Tackling inflation is the first priority of financial policy," said Lindner, adding he expected a normalisation in inflation towards 2024 and the government was doing all it could to help that, for example by diversifying the energy sector.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More











