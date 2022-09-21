German finance minister: gas levy is finalised, no further assessment

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner looks at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Luxembourg Agreements in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany's planned gas levy on consumers, due to be introduced from Oct. 1, is finalised and there will be no further assessment of it, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, contradicting Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

It had already been established last week that the government had no legal concerns that the levy could be introduced, and a possible nationalisation of gas importer Uniper was factored into that assessment, Lindner said.

Habeck said earlier the levy would be imposed as planned but there would also be an analysis of whether it is in accordance with German law after the nationalisation of Uniper (UN01.DE).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reinhard Becker Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.