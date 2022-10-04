German finance minister: joint EU debt not the answer to energy crisis















BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner defended his country's 200 billion euro ($196.66 billion) "defence shield" to fund energy relief and rejected calls for joint European Union debt, in comments to broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday.

"Joint debt does not help us in the long run to strengthen competitiveness or with the sustainable finances of states," Lindner said.

($1 = 1.0170 euros)

Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Christopher Cushing











