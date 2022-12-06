German finance minister welcomes court ruling on EU recovery fund















BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday welcomed a ruling by Germany's constitutional court, which threw out a legal challenge to the European Union's 750-billion-euro ($788.70 billion) recovery fund.

"This is good news and confirms the legal opinion of the former federal government," Lindner said of the court's ruling on the fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

"However, the ruling from Karlsruhe contains some remarks and stipulations which we will now analyse with the utmost attention. For example, it was underlined that joint borrowing in Europe has only an exceptional character and is therefore not available for the general financing of political tasks."

"This is especially important against the background of current proposals," Lindner added.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More











