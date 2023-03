German FinMin Lindner: must expect further rises in ECB rates

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Germany must expect further rises in European Central Bank interest rates, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

"We will have to expect a further tightening of monetary policy measures and thus rising interest rates," Lindner told lawmakers, adding that Germany must continue to assume annual interest costs of some 40 billion euros ($42.73 billion) in its medium-term planning.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Matthias Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.