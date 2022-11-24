German FinMin: need stability and growth for sustainable public finances















PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Economic stability and growth are both crucial for delivering sustainable public finances, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told a news conference ahead of talks with his French counterpart on Thursday.

"There is no choice between stability and growth. You need both for sustainable public finances," Lindner said, adding that Berlin and Paris would exchange views about European Commission proposals on reviewing the EU's Stability and Growth Pact -- the bloc's budget rules.

"I think our objective has to be to find a Franco-German perspective on this challenge", said Lindner.

