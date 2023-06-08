German firms to receive 4 bln euros through EU microelectronics push















BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Over 30 microelectronics projects in Germany will receive about 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in funding after the European Commission approved a support scheme for such technologies, the German Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The 31 microelectronics projects from 11 federal states strengthen Germany as a microelectronics location across the board and are an important industrial policy milestone," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers











