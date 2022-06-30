Uniper shares slide after ditching forecast, seeks state help

Uniper logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares in German gas and power utility Uniper (UN01.DE) fell sharply on Thursday after the company late on Wednesday withdrew its 2022 outlook as a victim of Russian gas supply restrictions which limit its leeway in a tight market with run-away prices.

At 0740 GMT, Uniper shares in the midcaps .MDAXI index stood 21% lower.

A Berlin Economy Ministry spokesperson said it was in talks with the supplier, which is among Russian Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) biggest European customers, about stabilisation measures.

The spokesperson said the discussions were due to a sharp rise in spot gas prices and the reduced supply volumes from Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Uniper's case is the first public one where the alarm bells are raised for the state to help.

The cuts to gas volumes force middlemen in Europe that supply industry and local utilities with gas into expensive covering purchases in spot markets as they can no longer cover orders with previously struck cheaper long-term gas contracts.

Uniper, in which Fortum (FORTUM.HE) has a 78% stake, encompasses the activities of former gas champion Ruhrgas, which was acquired by its former parent E.ON (EONGn.DE) early last decade.

Uniper said it had received only 40% of the contractually agreed gas volumes from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) since June 16. read more

Ahead of first-half earnings due on Aug. 2, it withdrew its 2022 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and adjusted net income.

Already before the Ukraine war accelerated the falling access to gas volumes, Uniper in January asked for state credit facilities to prepare for so-called gas margin calls. read more

Global gas prices have been spiralling upwards since last year due to a stronger than expected post-COVID economic recovery while Russian exports had been quietly falling and inventories had been run down.

Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Paul Carrel and Elaine Hardcastle

