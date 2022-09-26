1 minute read
German govt working on gas levy solution - spokesperson
BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The German government is working urgently on a comprehensive solution to the country's gas woes and is discussing whether a levy on consumer bills will come into effect on Oct. 1 as planned, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
The government hopes to present the solution "in a few days", the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.
Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray
