German govt working on gas levy solution - spokesperson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An aerial picture shows the four natural-gas power plants "Gersteinwerk" of Germany's RWE Power, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies near the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Hamm, Germany May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The German government is working urgently on a comprehensive solution to the country's gas woes and is discussing whether a levy on consumer bills will come into effect on Oct. 1 as planned, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The government hopes to present the solution "in a few days", the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.