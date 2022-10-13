German harmonised inflation +10.9% y/y in September















BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 10.9% higher year-on-year in September, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed.

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.