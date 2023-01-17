German harmonized inflation eases to 9.6% y/y in December















BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German inflation eased further in the final month of 2022, with consumer prices rising by 9.6% year on year in December in harmonised terms, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

This compared with an annual harmonised inflation rate of 11.3% in November and 11.6% in October.

For the whole of 2022, harmonised inflation came in at 8.7%, said the office, which publishes more detailed data on its website.

Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan











