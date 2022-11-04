German industrial orders drop in Sept on foreign demand slump

[1/2] A worker at German manufacturer of silos and liquid tankers, Feldbinder Special Vehicles, moves rolls of aluminium at the company's plant in Winsen, Germany, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer















BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in September, weighed down by a sharp fall in foreign demand, data showed on Friday.

New orders fell by 4.0% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the Federal Statistics Office said. While domestic orders increased by 0.5%, foreign orders decreased by 7.0%.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 0.5% in September.

