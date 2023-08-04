German industrial orders post unexpected jump in June

A worker at German manufacturer of silos and liquid tankers, Feldbinder Special Vehicles, moves rolls of aluminium at the company's plant in Winsen, Germany, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose significantly more than expected in June due to large-scale orders in several sectors.

Incoming orders rose by 7.0% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 2.0%.

Excluding large orders, industrial orders would have declined by 2.6% in June.

The statistics office also revised data for May to a 6.2% increase, down from 6.4% previously estimated. The two significant increases in May and June compensated for a March slump of 10.9%.

In the less volatile three-month comparison, new orders rose only 0.2% in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.

