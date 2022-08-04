1 minute read
German industrial orders slump less than expected
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted a smaller-than-expected month-on-month drop in June, data showed on Thursday.
Orders for industrial goods fell by 0.4% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.
In a Reuters poll, analysts had predicted a 0.8% decline in June.
Orders also fell in May, by 0.2%, a downward revision after the office initially reported 0.1% growth that month.
