German industrial orders slump less than expected

Workers assemble campers at Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn near Passau, Germany, March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted a smaller-than-expected month-on-month drop in June, data showed on Thursday.

Orders for industrial goods fell by 0.4% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had predicted a 0.8% decline in June.

Orders also fell in May, by 0.2%, a downward revision after the office initially reported 0.1% growth that month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.