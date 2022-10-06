German industrial orders slump more than expected in August















BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped more than expected in August compared to the previous month, with large-scale orders taking a hit in particular, data showed on Thursday.

New orders in manufacturing fell by 2.4% month on month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said. Analysts had predicted a less severe 0.7% drop, according to a Reuters poll.

The office meanwhile revised up its reading for July, from a previously reported decline of 1.1% to 1.9% growth.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan











