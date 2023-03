[1/2] Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS















BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose unexpectedly in January, increasing by 1.0% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.9% decrease for the month.

The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.

