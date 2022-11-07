German industrial output grows more than expected in September















BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production grew in September, official data showed on Monday, despite a fall in the energy-intensive industrial branches and ongoing delivery bottlenecks.

Industrial output was up 0.6% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said. In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.2% increase.

By contrast, production in energy-intensive industrial branches fell by 0.9% in September, the office said.

For August, the office revised its figure to -1.2% from a previous -0.8%.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More











