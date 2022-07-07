German industrial output rises less than expected in May

Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose less than expected in May as supply chains problems caused by the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China make it difficult to process orders, official data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output rose by 0.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 1.3% in April.

A Reuters poll had pointed to output as growing 0.4% in May.

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.