German industrial output rises more than expected in February

VW restarts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown
Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose significantly more than expected in February due in part to vehicle manufacturing, increasing 2.0% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Thursday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a slight increase of 0.1%.

The statistics office also revised the figure for January to a 3.7% increase, up from 3.5%. With the revision, the adjusted index of production since December 2022 rose by 5.8%, which more than compensated the significant decline of 2.4% in December.

Year-on-year, industrial production rose 0.6% in February.

Production expanded in most economic sectors in February but manufacturing of motor vehicles, Germany’s largest industrial sector, accounted for a particularly large share of the increase.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.

Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Maria Martinez; Editing by Friederike Heine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next