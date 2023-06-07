German industrial output rises slightly less than expected in April

Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose slightly less than expected in April, posting an increase thanks to the construction sector and the strong performance of pharmaceutical products.

Production increased by 0.3% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Wednesday. In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to an increase of 0.6%.

The statistics office also revised the figure for March to a 2.1% decrease from a provisional figure of a 3.4% fall.

Despite the increase in production in April, the weakness of new orders paints a bleak picture for industry in the coming months. Industrial orders fell by 0.4% in April on the month.

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Maria Martinez

