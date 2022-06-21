German industry body slashes forecast, warns of recession if Russian gas halted

People walk on a field in front of the skyline, during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association slashed its economic forecast for 2022 on Tuesday and said a halt in Russian gas deliveries would make recession inevitable in Europe's largest economy.

German gross domestic product is now expected to grow by 1.5%, rather than the 3.5% forecast given before war broke out in Ukraine, the BDI said, adding that a return to pre-crisis levels is not expected before the end of the year at the soonest.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

