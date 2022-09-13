1 minute read
German industry's expectations gloomy on possible energy shortage - ZEW
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The prospect of energy shortages in winter has made the expectations of large parts of the German industry even more negative, said the ZEW economic research institute on Tuesday.
"Together with the more negative assessment of the current situation, the outlook for the next six months has deteriorated further," said ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.
Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams
