German inflation beats forecasts with June rise

Cologne's shopping street crowded during the coronavirus pandemic
Christmas shoppers wear mask and fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) during the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Cologne, Germany, 12, December, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in June, interrupting a steady decline since the start of the year and suggesting a bumpy road ahead.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a more-than-anticipated 6.8% on the year in June, preliminary data from the German statistics office showed on Thursday.

By comparison, inflation fell sharply in Spain to 1.6% and to 6.7% in Italy. French inflation data is due on Friday.

Non-harmonized consumer prices rose 6.4% in June year-on-year, following a 6.1% rise in the previous month.

Compared to May, prices increased by 0.4% in EU-harmonized terms, the office added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase by 0.3% on the previous month and grow by 6.7% on an annual basis.

