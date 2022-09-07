German inflation relief package to amount to 13 bln euros in 2022 - ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany's relief package to help citizens and companies cope with soaring inflation will amount to 13 billion euros ($12.86 billion) this year, of which the federal government will contribute 12 billion, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Aid for 2023 will amount to around 42.5 billion euros, of which 24.6 billion euros will come from federal coffers, according to a ministry breakdown of the package, which was announced on Sunday. read more

A one-off payment for pensioners would eat up almost half of the promised relief for 2022, amounting to 6 billion euros, while energy-intensive firms would get a total of 3 billion euros over this year and next, the document showed.

($1 = 1.0112 euros)

Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Rachel More

